Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Down 1.8%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.98. 44,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 205,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $468.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 251.90 and a quick ratio of 251.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 94,211 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth $995,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 52,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

