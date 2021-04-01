Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.
Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $438.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
