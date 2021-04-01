Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $438.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 878.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.