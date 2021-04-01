Evercore ISI Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

