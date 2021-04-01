Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,426. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

