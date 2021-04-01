Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 314 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.