Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $183.49 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

