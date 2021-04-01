Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.