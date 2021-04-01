Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

