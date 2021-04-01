Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,370 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,827,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.