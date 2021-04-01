Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

GMBL opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $260.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.75. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

