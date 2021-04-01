Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 139,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,455,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 115.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

