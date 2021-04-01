Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $687,572. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

