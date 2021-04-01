Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

