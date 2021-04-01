Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 9,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,097,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Specifically, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $249,006. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.