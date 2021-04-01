EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,265.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,072 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

