Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $25.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 7,210,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 57,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 107.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 237,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

