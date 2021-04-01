Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.