Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.26. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
