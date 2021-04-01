Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $735,000 Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

