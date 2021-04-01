Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

NYSE:HUM opened at $419.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.49 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

