Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $722,000 Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.08% of Matthews International worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 348,807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Matthews International by 93.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 239.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 152,296 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

