Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,146 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camping World by 146.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,692,126 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,130 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWH stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Camping World’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

