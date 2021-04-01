Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eHealth by 305.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 532.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eHealth by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.52. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.