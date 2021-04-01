Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,635. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

