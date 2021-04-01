Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 5.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,384. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

