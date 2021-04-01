Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,544. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

