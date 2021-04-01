Energy Fuels’ (UUUU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $763.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 543.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.