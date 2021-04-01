Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endesa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ELEZY opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Endesa has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

