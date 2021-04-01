Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading 3.6% Higher

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.40. 50,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,812,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Embraer alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $4,604,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.