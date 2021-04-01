ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.52 ($14.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The stock has a market cap of $793.27 million and a PE ratio of -37.70. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.