ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZIL2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.27 ($15.61).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.52 ($14.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. The stock has a market cap of $793.27 million and a PE ratio of -37.70. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.76 ($4.42) and a 12 month high of €17.46 ($20.54).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

