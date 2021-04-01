Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF stock remained flat at $$11.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.69.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.