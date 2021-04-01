Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $152.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,199. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after acquiring an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.