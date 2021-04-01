Electroneum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $550.54 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,850,994,583 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.