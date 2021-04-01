Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 32,183 shares.The stock last traded at $144.50 and had previously closed at $143.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.95.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth $2,802,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

