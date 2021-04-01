Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Edoc Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare sector.

