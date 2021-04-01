Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $73,233,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,245. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

