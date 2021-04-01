Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of EDAP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 604,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,663. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

