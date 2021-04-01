ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOHO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ECMOHO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

