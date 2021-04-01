Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,817,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,518,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

