Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,261. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20.

