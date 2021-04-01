Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock traded up $9.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.82. The company had a trading volume of 89,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,139. The stock has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.