Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.