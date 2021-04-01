Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,176 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.66. 25,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,815. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

