Echo Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,843 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,888,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.