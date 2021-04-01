Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner Sells 8,389 Shares

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $307,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

