Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner Sells 8,389 Shares

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $835.76 million, a PE ratio of 130.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $307,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
