eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $11.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,639 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. 550,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,867,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.