Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 26.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 802,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

