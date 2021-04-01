easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

