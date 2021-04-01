Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,573. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

