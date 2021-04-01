Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) versus Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Critical Contrast

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kearny Financial pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kearny Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Kearny Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $252.93 million 4.02 $44.97 million $0.54 22.37 Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern Bankshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kearny Financial and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.50%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 17.45% 4.33% 0.69% Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans. Its personal banking products and services also include debit and credit cards; mortgage and personal loans; personal and cash reserve lines of credit; auto and student loans; retirement planning products and services; and online learning services in the areas of finance. The company's business banking products and services also include preferred term loans, small business administration loans, lines of credit, cash reserves, cash management, merchant services, escrow express service, correspondent and government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts services, products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare, and business telephone banking. In addition, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary and retirement products and services; and treasury management, electronic banking, interest rate protection, and foreign exchange products and services. Further, the company acts as an independent insurance agent and offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits insurance products to individual and commercial clients. It operates through 89 banking offices located in eastern Massachusetts and southern and coastal New Hampshire. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was formerly known as Eastern Bank Corporation. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

