East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

